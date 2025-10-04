Christine Ferea Brutally Breaks Jessica Borga’s Nose to Become the ‘Queen of Violence’ – BKFC 82 Highlights

Christine Ferea became the official ‘Queen of Violence’ at BKFC 82 via an absolutely brutal knockout of reigning featherweight champion Jessica Borga.

Ferea and Borga were standing in the center of the squared circle when the former threw a booming right hand to Borga’s right eye, leaving Borga out on her feet. On her way down, Ferea landed a short right, scoring herself another highlight-reel knockout in the world of bare-knuckle.

Official Result: Christin Ferea def. Jessica Borga via KO (right hand) at 0:26 of Round 4 to become the BKFC ‘Queen of Violence’ champion.

