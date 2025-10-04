Christine Ferea Brutally Breaks Jessica Borga’s Nose to Become the ‘Queen of Violence’ – BKFC 82 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Christine Ferea became the official ‘Queen of Violence’ at BKFC 82 via an absolutely brutal knockout of reigning featherweight champion Jessica Borga.

Ferea and Borga were standing in the center of the squared circle when the former threw a booming right hand to Borga’s right eye, leaving Borga out on her feet. On her way down, Ferea landed a short right, scoring herself another highlight-reel knockout in the world of bare-knuckle.

Official Result: Christin Ferea def. Jessica Borga via KO (right hand) at 0:26 of Round 4 to become the BKFC ‘Queen of Violence’ champion.

Check out Highlights From Jessica Borga vs. Christine Ferea at BKFC 82:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

