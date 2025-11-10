Christian Leroy Duncan calls for top 15 middleweight after latest KO win

UFC star Christian Leroy Duncan believes he should receive a fight against a top 15 middleweight after he knocked out Marco Tulio at UFC Vegas 111 last weekend.

For a few years now, Christian Leroy Duncan has been seen as a real prospect in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While he’s had a couple of setbacks, the 30-year-old has been able to rebuild himself, and he’s currently riding a three-fight win streak that has likely taken him to the edge of the top 15 at 185 pounds. Now, it’s a case of breaking that next boundary.

Christian Leroy Duncan has a fun style, he’s personable, and he’s just starting to enter his prime years. Alas, given the violent nature of his last few victories, we can’t imagine there will be too many middleweights jumping at the opportunity to stand across from him in the cage.

In his post-fight press conference appearance, Christian Leroy Duncan spoke openly about what he wants next, as well as his fight style.

Christian Leroy Duncan discusses his UFC future

“This puts up in a great position now to potentially get a top 15 fight, puts us in the rankings,” Duncan told MMA Junkie and other reporter post-fight. “If they feel it makes sense. And I feel a perfect place for that would be London in March at The O2 Arena. Home crowd. I’m looking forward to things to come.”

“I find openings and I find ways the land,” Duncan said. “The spins tend to throw people off and I find ways to land within that. I noticed he leaves his right side open a lot of the time, especially when he’s attacking. It was just a target and I was able to hit it.

“I just think that the way we’re going now it’s going to be scary in another year from now. Just the level that I’m going to be at and the team is going to bring me to. This year has been a massive year. Three-fight win streak, and the performances have spoke for themselves.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Get ready, middleweight division – CLD is coming.