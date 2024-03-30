Nursulton Ruziboev picks up controversial first-Round KO against Sedriques Dumas – UFC Atlantic City Highlights

Nursulton Ruziboev picked up the 12th knockout of his mixed martial arts career at UFC Atlantic City, dispatching Sedriques Dumas in the first round of their main card clash.

Coming off a stellar 77-second knockout of Brunno Ferreira in his Octagon debut, Ruziboev was in complete control against Dumas, landing some heavy counter-right hands from the get-go. Following a striking exchange just past the three-minute mark of the fight, Dumas indicated that he was poked in the eye and attempted to get the attention of the referee.

It was then that Ruziboez moved in and uncorked an uppercut that sent Dumas crashing to the canvas near the cage wall. Ruziboev swarmed his opponent and dropped a series of bombs. With Dumas unable to do anything but cover-up, the referee stepped in and called for the stoppage.

Official Result: Nursulton Ruziboev def. Sedriques Dumas via TKO (strikes) at 3:18 of Round 1.

Nursulton Ruziboev wins in round 1 after an apparent eye poke led to the finish. #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/hM63KaC9Ap — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 31, 2024

There's an Uzbek on the rise! 🚀



Nursulton Ruziboev scores his 🔟th straight first round finish over at #UFCAtlanticCity! pic.twitter.com/o8rVANNUcJ — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) March 31, 2024