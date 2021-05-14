Former UFC middleweight champion, Chris Weidman has posted a series of videos on his road to recovery with physical therapy, after he suffered a gruesome compound fracture at UFC 261 in April against Uriah Hall.

Weidman, who met with two-time foe, Hall at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in April, suffered a horrific compound fracture of his right leg inside just seventeen seconds of the opening round, after he saw a leg kick checked by Hall, resulting in the fracture of his right tibia and fibula.



Returning home following a successful surgery in Jacksonville, Florida — Weidman detailed that he is currently undergoing physical therapy following the procedure, as well as detailing that he’s still fearful of a possible leg amputation given the fact he suffered from prior post-surgical issues in regards to a procedure to replace his thumb bone with a bone from his hip.



Taking to his official Instagram account, Weidman posted a series of videos in which he’s walking on an anti-gravity treadmill, as well as using a concept rowing machine.



“Big day I am able to get my foot back on the ground and walk on an anti-gravity treadmill,” Weidman wrote. “This treadmill offsets my weight and allows me to load my foot and try to walk normally. This is the first step in getting back to loading shin and knee normally. We are trying to restart the conversation between my brain and my foot, increase blood flow, and accelerate healing.“



“We continued to incorporate blood flow restriction and Russian stim,” Weidman explained. “This intentionally restricts blood flow in my leg (so painful) while activating the muscles in my lower leg. This tricks my body into thinking I’m doing heavy max weight sets without excessive loading to my healthy leg.“



“I also got a sweat in for the first time since my fight with some upper body and cardio.“



“Special thanks to @dukegutz @ktassinari @drnevinm and the rest of @performancerehabassociates for helping me through this process. #recovery #progress #theallamerican #physicaltherapy“