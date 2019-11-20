Chris Weidman Pays Tribute To ‘Inspiration’ Ben Askren

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is the latest to praise Ben Askren following the latter’s shock retirement.

Askren announced Monday that he would be calling time on his career as he was dealing with hip issues and required hip replacement surgery. It follows a 1-2 run in the UFC with “Funky” suffering big defeats to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia.

However, he clearly had a huge impact in the year that he was competing as a number of fighters paid tribute to the former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion.

Weidman is one of them:

“Congrats @Benaskren on an amazing career!” Weidman tweeted. “You were a huge inspiration to me and many more. From wrestling you in high school when I was very young 😆to watching you throughout your wrestling and Mma careers.I learned a lot from your unique techniques as well as your mindset #funky”

In case you were surprised that Weidman and Askren had wrestled during their high school days, it’s true. You can watch a clip below:

Love him or hate him, Askren clearly made an impression in 2019. And Weidman won’t be the last fighter to praise him either.

What did you make of Askren’s retirement? Do you think he’s 100% done?