Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has a long road to recovery after suffering a brutal leg break at UFC 261 against Uriah Hall, but he made a big step in the right direction earlier this week in the process.

Just two months after his injury and surgery, Weidman is back in the gym doing play-boxing and other low-impact exercises. Weidman is expected to be out for the next 4-6 months minimum but is already on the right track to eventually making his return to competition.

In a recent appearance on Michael Bisping‘s “Believe You Me” podcast, Weidman provided lots of good news in regards to his recovery and outlook for his fighting future.

“It’s been pretty damn brutal, as you can imagine. It completely sucks but I will say, I was actually in the gym today,” Weidman said. “I boxed a little bit. I figured I was going to go to the gym and hit the bag for like a minute and then put my leg up, elevate it and just chill out, just be happy to be in the gym, but there were some guys around and we started to play sparring and I was like, ‘Man, this is awesome!’ It felt so good to be back in the gym.”

“So that was a big day for me, but it’s been a crazy road.”

This is excellent news for Weidman as many thought that he wouldn’t be able to make a full return to the UFC after the leg break. Weidman is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished middleweights in UFC history with a four-fight reign as the UFC middleweight champion as well as a plethora of fight night bonuses.

While it remains unclear as to if/when Weidman will fully recover from his injury and make a return to the UFC octagon, it’s encouraging to see that he is on the right track physically and mentally after one of the most devastating injuries in recent memory.

Do you think Chris Weidman can still return as a UFC middleweight contender?