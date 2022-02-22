Chris Leben has provided an update to his fans following the former UFC veteran’s battle against COVID-19.

‘The Crippler’ who is from the original cast of The Ultimate Fighter posted an update video to his Instagram account to keep the fans aware of his situation. Despite the tough time he faced, things appear to be improving.

You can watch the video here:

A legend of the sport, hopefully he can make a swift a successful recovery👊https://t.co/bFqFoG5b1W — Patrick Post (@patrickpost_) February 22, 2022

“What took the most damage, for sure, is my lungs,” Leben said.

“They did say 100 percent of my lungs are damaged, but they also said 100 percent recovery is possible, and I think that’s what’s going to happen. It’s going to take some time, start out slow, but I’m still alive, man. I’m still here. And for that, I’m so grateful. The fact that I get to fight my way back to 100 percent health, that I have that opportunity, is such a blessing. When you’re where I was, and you’re where I’m at now, I’ll tell you what, you count everything as a blessing.”

Chris Leben competed 34 times in mixed martial arts in a career that spanned over 11 years. In that time Leben faced the who’s who of the UFC having matched up against the likes of Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping and Wanderlei Silva.

However, that wasn’t the end of Leben who would go onto to compete until February 2021 in BKFC Knucklemania where he would finish his career off following a first-round knockout win over Quentin Henry.

Despite making progress and Chris Leben feeling optimistic he is still aware that he is not completely in the clear.

“I wouldn’t wish it on anybody,” Leben said. “But I learned a lot from this experience, and I’ll be back 100 percent. It might take a year, but at least I’m alive, so what’s a year? If I was dead, I wouldn’t have the opportunity.” (transcribed by MMAFighting.com)

What is your favourite Chris Leben moment?

