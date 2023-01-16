Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith betting odds

Less than a week out, Chris Eubank Jr. appears set to close as a fairly close favorite in his upcoming fight vs. former world champion Liam Smith.

The two Brits face off on January 21st at the AO Arena in Manchester. The highly anticipated matchup will be hosted by BOXXER and aired live on SkySports Box Office.

Liam Smith will be moving up in weight from super-welterweight to middleweight to take on Eubank Jr., who had a recently scheduled fight with Conor Benn fall through due to Benn testing positive for banned substances.

Boasting a 32-2 (23 KO’s) record and being the bigger man of the two, Eubank Jr. enters this fight as a -275 favorite on Betway. Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith’s money line currently sits at +210.

Considering Eubank Jr.’s relatively high KO rate, and the face that Smith has been knocked out before, you might be tempted to play Eubank Jr. by finish. Chris Eubank Jr. by KO, TKO, or Disqualification is currently priced at +275 on Betway. Alternatively, Smith to win inside the distance is lined at +700.

Whilst the bookies may favor Eubank Jr. in this matchup, top 15 UFC middleweight Darren Till is staunchly backing ‘Beefy’ Smith.

Fight of the year & we are only in January.

Let’s go @LiamBeefySmith can’t wait for this next week.

💵👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/LX44weK2aV — D (@darrentill2) January 12, 2023

Will you take action on Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith?