Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn.: “Blown out of proportion” UK Boxing Champion on the fight’s magnitude

Tony Bellew has given his thoughts on the upcoming boxing grudge match between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

For the longest time now, Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn have been at each other’s throats. They quite clearly don’t like one another, and it’s a hatred that goes as far back as their fathers. While they’re too old to compete, their sons are ready to defend their honour as they gear up for an absolutely massive showdown.

It was meant to happen a few years ago, only for a Benn doping violation to throw a spanner in the works. Alas, all good things come to those who wait, and Conor is now ready to try and prove once and for all that he’s better than Chris Eubank Jr as a boxer.

Tony Bellew, who knows a thing or two about big fights in the UK, gave his own thoughts on the matter in a recent interview.

Tony Bellew’s view on Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn

“Take out their fathers, they’re building the hype. They’ve both had a lot of buildup and they’ve created their own headlines and they’ve done controversial things themselves. It’s captured the public’s imagination. There’s 135,000 people on a waiting list for tickets, it’s astronomical.

“I didn’t realise how big it was until I was on my way home watching the first presser. It’s been blown out of proportion, but I think that’s a good thing. I think it’s great for British boxing. It’s great for the rivalry, it’s great for the promoters involved. It leaves British boxing in a really healthy place.”

Quotes via Card Player

For Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, one could argue that this will be a defining moment in their respective careers – for better or for worse. Good luck, gentlemen.