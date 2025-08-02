Chris Duncan Beats Mateusz Rębecki in Bloody War of Attrition – UFC Vegas 108 Highlights
Chris Duncan made it three-in-a-row at UFC Vegas 108, defeating Mateusz Rębecki in a bloody war of attrition that had everyone inside The APEX on their feet.
Rębecki looked strong in the opening round, landing a pair of solid takedowns, but it was Dunan who landed the most significant strike of the stanza, catching Rębecki with a sneaky step-in elbow that busted open the Polish powerhouse.
Bleeding profusely and dealing with a swollen right eye, Rębecki never once backed away from a fight. However, it was Duncan who would ultimately come out on top,
Official Result: Chris Dunan def. Mateusz Rębecki via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).