The upcoming lightweight matchup between Chris Duncan and Mateusz Rębecki is set for UFC Vegas 108, taking place August 2, 2025. This fight features two skilled and gritty competitors, each with distinct backgrounds and fighting styles.

Chris Duncan vs. Mateusz Rębecki

As of now, Mateusz Rębecki is considered the betting favorite, at -300, over Chris Duncan, at +240, for their upcoming lightweight fight at UFC Fight Night: Albazi vs. Taira, going down in Las Vegas. Mateusz Rębecki is the favorite, meaning you would need to bet $300 to win $100 if he wins. Chris Duncan is the underdog, so a $100 bet on him would win you $240 if he pulls off the victory. Play more numbers online with a selection of the best crypto casinos.

Because Rębecki has a strong grappling background, a history of finishes, and only one recent loss, oddsmakers appear to have more confidence in his ability to win. Meanwhile, Duncan, although dangerous and powerful, is seen as more of a risk – offering a bigger potential payout if he pulls off the upset.

Duncan is 32 years old, from Scotland, and turned pro in 2018 after a successful amateur career. He juggles a professional fighting career with family life and is known for his gritty work ethic. Currently he is training at the world-class ATT gym. A former shepherd from the Scottish Highlands, he’s now fighting out of American Top Team and holds achievements in both amateur and professional MMA. He is motivated by his mother.

Primarily a striker with knockout power. He’s quick to seize submission opportunities, especially with his trademark guillotine choke. Duncan’s fights often feature high-intensity exchanges and unpredictability.

Rębecki was born in Gryfice, Poland. His martial arts journey began in childhood, focusing on jiu-jitsu and wrestling. He’s fought across Europe, held championship gold, and is respected for his discipline and technical skills. He trains with Berserkers Team in Poland and is known for his tenacity, with his only recent loss against a top-tier opponent after a long undefeated stretch.

He is a grappler at heart, but also well-rounded, with strong wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and developing striking. He’s comfortable pushing the pace, scrapping for takedowns, and working for finishes on the ground.

This fight is a classic contest of power and pace versus technical grit. Both fighters have something to prove and possess the tools to end the fight at any moment. Expect action, skill, and a battle of wills when they step into the Octagon.