Chris Curtis wants ‘bloodbath’ with Joaquin Buckley at UFC 282: ‘I just want us both to leave on stretchers’

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis is ready and willing to go to war this Saturday night.

Curtis is set to take on fellow 185er’ Joaquin Buckley as part of the UFC 282 card at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, in what is set to be a battle between two dynamic strikers.

Talking to LowKickMMA, Curtis expressed his desire to engage in warfare with Buckley, almost giddy at the thought of violence.

“I saw him [Buckley] at the PI last week,” said Curtis. “He was like ‘you’re not gonna take me down are you?’”

“I will make you a deal Joaquin Buckley, I will not take you down if you don’t make me chase you. We will meet in the middle and we’ll shake hands and fight like gentlemen. Like no shots, no running away, we’ll just fight until someone dies. Everybody’s asking me how I feel about the fight and I just want us both to leave on stretchers, it’s all I want man, I just want that fight so bad.

“It should be a bloody bath,” Curtis continued. “He’s like ‘let’s get fight of the night’, I just went, ‘let’s get fight of the year’.”

Chris Curtis is former training partners with Joaquin Buckley

Curtis would reveal that he and Buckley had trained together in the past, but wasn’t worried, believing it has no bearing on how the fight will play out.

“I helped him train for that” [Buckley’s fight with Abdul Razak Alhassan], Curtis said. “We trained together it’s fine. I’m not one of those people that really cares, I don’t put too much stock in the training room.“

“If he wants to base how this is gonna go off of the training room. It’s a lot different when those gloves become 4Oz gloves and they’re paying me to hit you.”

Chris Curtis’s interview with LowKickMMA

