Chris Camozzi Dominates Andrea Bicchi to Retain Cruiserweight Title – BKFC 73 Highlights

Former UFC fighter Chris Camozzi retained his BKFC cruiserweight championship on Saturday night, securing a dominant victory over Italian newcomer Andreas Bicchi in the BKFC 73 headliner.

Things got off to a hot start between the two with Bicchi catching Camozzi with a couple of hard left hands in the opening round that busted open the former UFC fighter.

The second round saw Bicchi wing big punches while Camozzi sat back, relying on his jab to outstirke the Italian. However, Camozzi started to open up in the third, landing a big right hand near the ropes that had Bicchi’s left eye swelling up almost immediately.

By the time the fourth round rolled around, it was clear that Camozzi was in complete control as Bicchi was struggling to close the distance and land anything substantial.

The fifth round saw Camozzi connect with a couple of solid right hands that had Bicchi reeling. With 20 seconds left, Bicchi ate a counter left hand that prompted him to take a knee. Bicchi answered the eight-count and made it to the end of the fight.

Official Result: Chris Camozzi def. Andrea Bicchi via unanimous decision (49-45, 50-44, 49-45) to retain the BKFC cruiserweight championship

Check out Highlights From Chris Camozzi vs. Andrea Bicchi at BKFC 73: