Streaking prospect, Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev has captured attention like no other in the UFC this year, despite making his promotional bow just two months ago. The undefeated Swede has featured in the Octagon a staggering three times already – remaining entirely flawless throughout each walk.

Chimaev has already laid waste to John Phillips and Rhys McKee in the space of ten days in July, and just last weekend, stopped Gerald Meerschaert with strikes inside seventeen-seconds. This evening, he’s called for a matchup with the “burger king guy”, Conor McGregor.

Chimaev recently explained how he’s set to make his fourth Octagon walk in October – stunningly taking main event honours to boot. The punishing grappler and striker was targeted to meet with former two-time title challenger, Demian Maia if he got past Meerschaert, however, it’s unknown if that matchup is still in the works, with UFC president, Dana White claiming Maia won’t be ready for Chimaev.

Taking to his official Twitter account this afternoon, Chimaev called for a pairing opposite McGregor, claiming the fight would bring with it, “easy money“.

“I want to smash the burger king guy easy money 👊🐺🐺#“

“The Burger King” nickname given McGregor from Chimaev, stems from the former’s appearance in an advertisement for the restaurant chain back in March of 2018.

For McGregor, the Crumlin native was recently arrested on the French island of Corsica after an alleged attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition against a young married woman in the port town of Calvi. The 32-year-old was arrested, questioned and released without charge in relation to the allegations.

The former lightweight and featherweight titleholder last featured in the Octagon in January this year at UFC 246 – launching a forty-second knockout over future Hall of Famer, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in a 170-pound headliner. McGregor had jotted down plans for three-fights this annum, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forcing the promotion to host events to a closed gate, ultimately scuppering plans for a McGregor return.