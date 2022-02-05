Chidi Njokuani could likely not have drawn up a more impressive UFC debut — stopping Canada’s Marc-Andre Barriault with a stunning first round knockout just 16-seconds deep into his first outing under the promotion’s banner at UFC Vegas 47.
Njokuani, an alum of Bellator MMA and Dana White’s Contender Series improves to 3-0 in his last three with the finish, as well as snapping Barriault’s two-fight winning run.
Taking the center of the Octagon early, kickboxing talent, Njokuani slipped a shot from Barriault – landing a swift right hand straight counter, before following up with a series of ground strikes, forcing a stoppage win just 16 seconds deep into his promotional debut.