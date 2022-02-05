Chidi Njokuani could likely not have drawn up a more impressive UFC debut — stopping Canada’s Marc-Andre Barriault with a stunning first round knockout just 16-seconds deep into his first outing under the promotion’s banner at UFC Vegas 47.

Njokuani, an alum of Bellator MMA and Dana White’s Contender Series improves to 3-0 in his last three with the finish, as well as snapping Barriault’s two-fight winning run.

Taking the center of the Octagon early, kickboxing talent, Njokuani slipped a shot from Barriault – landing a swift right hand straight counter, before following up with a series of ground strikes, forcing a stoppage win just 16 seconds deep into his promotional debut.

Below, catch Chidi Njokuani’s first round knockout win over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Vegas 47

FIFTEEN SECONDS IS ALL HE NEEDED IN THE DEBUT!!!!!!!



Give it up for @ChidiBangNjoku 🙌 #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/QyGCUvr43K — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2022

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.