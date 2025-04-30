Chico Kwasi and Tyjani Beztati will main event Glory kickboxing’s return to the United States at an invite-only event at the Betr Warehouse in Miami, Florida, at Glory Underground. In an exciting rematch between two current champions, with Kwasi looking to defend his title for the third time overall and for a second time against the lightweight champion Beztati.

With the two being dominant in their last fights against a familiar opponent, Endy Semeleer, and the two having a back-and-forth war against each other at Glory 96. In a battle where Beztati showcased his incredible kickboxing skills, Chico Kwasi, with his unconventional style, managed to rock Beztati and drop him in the second round. With Beztati rallying in the later rounds, the fight was razor-close, with a draw not being a controversial decision among the judges.

Chico Kwasi and Tyjani Beztati have a mighty tall task in the United States.

The two champions have a task that is much bigger than a rematch in an exciting rivalry between two of the best kickboxers in the current era. With Beztati having wins over featherweight great Petpanomrung and Shootboxing champion Kaito Ono, and K-1 champion Stoyan Koprivlenski, and Kwasi proving himself in having a back-and-forth with arguably the most skilled kickboxer pound for pound.

Now they have to show North Americans the incredible art of kickboxing and return the most fantastic combat sport in the world to the glory it once held in the United States.