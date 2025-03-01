Chepe Mariscal earns fifth straight win in decision victory against Ricardo Ramos – UFC Vegas 103 Highlights
Streaking featherweight contender, Chepe Mariscal continues his roughshod run in hopes of a top-15 spot in the division, tonight racking up another consecutive win in a decision win over Ricardo Ramos on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 103.
Mariscal, who is riding an unbeaten run since his move to the Octagon, tonight landing a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) victory over Brazilian foe, Ramos.
Entering tonight’s pairing with Ramos off the back of a string of four consecutive Octagon triumphs over the quartet of Damon Jackson, Morgan Charriere, Jack Jenkins, and Trevor Peak.
Adding the above-mentioned, Ramos to his impressive winning run — Mariscal, an alum of the LFA really caught the eye with his upset decision win over French contender and former Cage Warriors champion, Charriere.