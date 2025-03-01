Chepe Mariscal earns fifth straight win in decision victory against Ricardo Ramos – UFC Vegas 103 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Streaking featherweight contender, Chepe Mariscal continues his roughshod run in hopes of a top-15 spot in the division, tonight racking up another consecutive win in a decision win over Ricardo Ramos on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 103.

Mariscal, who is riding an unbeaten run since his move to the Octagon, tonight landing a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) victory over Brazilian foe, Ramos.

Entering tonight’s pairing with Ramos off the back of a string of four consecutive Octagon triumphs over the quartet of Damon Jackson, Morgan Charriere, Jack Jenkins, and Trevor Peak.

Adding the above-mentioned, Ramos to his impressive winning run — Mariscal, an alum of the LFA really caught the eye with his upset decision win over French contender and former Cage Warriors champion, Charriere.

Below, catch the highlights from Chepe Mariscal’s win at UFC Vegas 103

