Andrea Lee drops sixth straight loss in decision defeat to JJ Aldrich – UFC Vegas 103 Highlights

Perennial flyweight contender, Andrea Lee set an unwanted record tonight at UFC Vegas 103, becoming the first female fighter on the promotion’s books to drop six consecutive defeats in her decision loss to JJ Aldrich in their preliminary card clash.

Lee, who is without a win in the last four years, most recently landed a corner’s stoppage TKO win over promotional alum, Cynthia Calvillo back in 2021 at UFC Vegas 42.

However, with tonight’s one-sided unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) loss to Aldrich, the Texan has now become the sole female fighter in the antiquity of the organization to record six losses on the trot.

Heading into their flyweight pairing in the midst of a worrying losing skid, Lee had been bested in each of her last five Octagon walks by Viviane Araujo, Maycee Barber, Natalie Silva, Miranda Maverick, and Montana De La Rosa.

Herself returning to winning ways tonight, Aldrich had seen her two-fight winning run over both Liang Na and the above-mentioned, De La Rosa halted last May in a decision loss to Veronica Hardy at UFC Fight Night St. Louis.

Below, catch the highlights from Andrea Lee’s decision loss at UFC Vegas 103