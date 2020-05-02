Chase Sherman Making UFC Return In May 13 Event

Spread the word!













Chase Sherman will be returning to the UFC’s heavyweight division.

According to multiple reports, “The Vanilla Gorilla” is set to compete on the UFC’s upcoming May 13 event in Jacksonville, Florida. He will welcome promotional newcomer Ike Villenueva.

Sherman previously competed in the UFC from 2016 to 2018 where he compiled a 2-5 record with the promotion. He was released following a three-fight losing streak which included defeats to Shamil Abdurakhimov, Justin Willis and Augusto Sakai.

Things have been on the up for him since, however.

He would win his next three fights by TKO while competing for the Island Fights promotion to take his MMA record to 14-6. He would also compete in bareknuckle boxing three times as he became the the Bare Knuckle FC heavyweight champion back in August. He will look to continue his winning run in his second stint with the promotion.

As for Villenueva, the 36-year-old will be making his UFC debut after four straight TKO wins for the Fury FC promotion. His last victory was over UFC veteran Rashad Coulter in December.

The May 13 event will be headlined by a light heavyweight encounter between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira.

What do you make of Sherman returning to the UFC?