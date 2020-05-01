Dana White Announces Full Fight Cards For May 13 & May 16

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White has announced the full fight cards for the events scheduled to take place on May 13 and May 16.

White said earlier today that he would be dropping fight news for the two events which will follow UFC 249 at the VyStar Memorial Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Last week it was announced light-heavyweight contenders Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira would headline on May 13. Smith is hoping to earn another title shot after falling short to Jon Jones last year. Teixeira is currently in great form having picked up three straight wins. He’ll also be hoping for a second 205lb title shot at 40 years old.

A few days later Alistair Overeem will for the first time since losing to Jairzinho Rozenstruik via fifth-round knockout. He’ll face Walt Harris who’s currently riding a two-fight winning streak and returns to the cage for the first fight since losing his stepdaughter last year.

UFC Fight Night Full Card (MAY 13)

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira (Light-heavyweight)

Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux (Heavyweight)

Drew Dober vs. Alexander Hernandez (Lightweight

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon (Bantamweight)

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori (Middleweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins (Heavyweight)

Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises (Lightweight)

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras (Bantamweight)

Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher (Featherweight)

UFC Fight Night Full Card (MAY 16)

Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem (Heavyweight)



Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill (Strawweight)



Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige (Featherweight)



Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko (Middleweight)



Marlon Vera vs. Song Yadong (Bantamweight)



Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland (Middleweight)



Giga Chikadze vs. Mike Davis (Featherweight)



Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella (Flyweight)



Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr (Featherweight)



Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes (Heavyweight)

Are you happy with these fights announced by Dana White today?