Charlie Kirk’s Fatal Shooting: Former UFC Champion Calls for Civil Discourse

After the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling issued a public statement Sunday evening. This was in response to the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Sterling, who earned the UFC title in March 2021 and has served as a prominent voice in and outside the octagon, posted on X that violence is never an acceptable means of resolving disagreements.

Charlie Kirk’s Fatal Shooting

RIP to Charlie Kirk. Just because you don’t agree with someone’s opinions, doesn’t mean you just start killing people. Debate, dispute, agree to disagree. You gotta be a dark human being to want to kill ppl over different likes, preferences, opinions. Thats what makes us special.… — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA, died on September 10 after being shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Video footage shared widely on social media captured the moment a single gunshot struck Kirk in the neck as he addressed a crowd of students under a tent emblazoned with Turning Point USA branding. Despite rapid medical response and transport to a nearby hospital, Kirk succumbed to his injuries, prompting an outpouring of shock from political figures across the spectrum.

Sterling’s remarks focused on the fundamental principle that public dialogue, not violence, must guide civic life.

Political leaders from President Biden to former President Trump immediately condemned the shooting and expressed condolences to Kirk’s family. In statements issued within hours of the incident, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Grassley and Senator Kamala Harris both underscored that political disagreements must be aired through peaceful, democratic processes. Former Representative Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a 2011 assassination attempt, invoked her experience to call for renewed efforts to curb political violence.

The shooting occurred during the first leg of Kirk’s “American Comeback Tour,” a multi-state campus speaking series organized by Turning Point USA. Kirk had drawn both fierce criticism and enthusiastic support for his outspoken views on conservatism, particularly his commentary on free speech and cultural issues. University officials reported that the gunshot originated from a building approximately 200 yards away, and initial confusion over a detained suspect was clarified when authorities confirmed the individual taken into custody was not the shooter.

Sterling, a veteran of more than 25 professional MMA bouts and regarded for his analytical approach to combat, has previously spoken about the broader cultural significance of sports and public debate. His intervention in the aftermath of Kirk’s death reflects a recurring theme in his commentary: that society must contend with opposing views through reasoned exchange rather than force. As Sterling noted, “We are all different but one people,” a reminder of shared humanity even amid deep ideological divisions.

Law enforcement agencies continue to search for the person responsible for the shooting. The FBI and local police remain on the scene, canvassing witnesses and reviewing video evidence. Utah Valley University has canceled classes and closed its campus while investigators work to reconstruct the events leading to the attack.