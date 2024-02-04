Charles Radtke controversially demands payment for interviews after UFC Vegas 85 knockout win: ‘I’m deserving’

After a highlight-reel knockout over Gilbert Urbina at UFC Vegas 85, Charles Radtke let it be known that his time is precious, and he needs to get paid for it.

Now riding a six-fight win streak, Radtke came into his matchup with Urbina as the underdog. He made pretty quick work of his opponent and found home with a beautiful left hook toward the end of round one to finish his opponent. Radtke was hyped after such a turn of events and delivered a very fiery promo during his post-fight interview, and even took a jab at the infamous Colby Covington.

‘Chuck Buffalo’ wouldn’t stop there, though. During his post-fight press conference, Radtke took an aggressive stance toward media members and seemingly let some of his true colors show.

Charles Radtke Blasts Media at UFC Vegas 85: “How Much Money You Got?”

The tension with Charles Radtke almost started immediately, as he told reporters to “hurry up with these questions”, as he wanted to get some pizza. He received the next few questions pretty mildly but did start to genuinely sound a little irritated at his situation.

“…Give me that fifty thousand dollars,” He said emphatically, towards the tail-end of answering a question about his game plan leading into that fight. “I’m broke… I’m deserving of that fifty thousand dollars and I won’t stop talking about it until I get it.”

“With a knockout like that, you know people are going to be talking, wanting to see more of you,” the reporter went on to ask (H/T MMA Fighting). “How soon do we get you back in that cage? Is there anybody that you would want to match up with?”

“How much money you got?” Charles Radtke sneered. “That’s what it is. You guys get these interviews for free. I need to get paid. Let’s go!”

The reporter must have thought it would be a good time to end there and bid ‘Chuck Buffalo’ another congrats on the win. Radtke replied with a thank you, before asking: “Up next is?”

He waited a bit, and things grew a little uncomfortably silent. When it became apparent that nobody wanted to pay him to fulfill his work obligations, he sneered: “Good,” before getting up and walking away to presumably get the pizza he’d been wanting so badly.

Do you think Charles Radtke is wrong for wanting to be paid for interviews when the large majority of athletes do them for free?