Charles Radtke Dominates Daniel Frunza, Locks in Third-Round RNC – UFC Vegas 110 Highlights

Charles Radtke delivered one of the most dominant performances of his career, forcing Daniel Frunza to tap out in the third round at UFC Vegas 110.

The opening round belonged to Radtke, who nearly finished things via rear-naked choke after securing a takedown and promptly taking Frunza’s back.

Radtke has his arm firmly under Frunza’s chin with his hands locked, but the Romanian managed to hand-fight his way out of danger and see the second stanza.

Radtke picked up right where he left off in round two, tripping Frunza and settling into his opponent’s guard. Radtke poured it on from there, busting up Frunza and sending him back to his corner a bloody mess.

With Frunza having no answer for Radtke’s grapple-heavy attack, it should come as no surprise that Radtke went right back to it in the third, pinning his opponent’s back to the mat in under a minute.

As time ticked down, Radtke transitioned to Frunza’s back and once again locked in a rear-naked choke. This time, Frunza was too gassed to fight it.

Official Result: Charles Radtke def. Daniel Frunza via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:30 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza at UFC Vegas 110:

Charles Radtke with a third round rear naked choke over Daniel Frunza 🦬#UFCVegas110

pic.twitter.com/B3zx8FjG18 — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) November 1, 2025