Charles Oliveira ‘Too heavy’ to fight Justin Gaethje in rematch clash at UFC 313 next weekend

Linked with a stunning short-notice return next week at UFC 313, Charles Oliveira has been described as “too heavy” to compete in a lightweight rematch against Justin Gaethje — by the former interim champion himself, who claims he was initially targeted to fight.

Gaethje, a former interim lightweight titleholder and symbolic BMF titleholder, is set to make his return next week at UFC 313, taking on former-foe, Rafael Fiziev in a three round rematch on short-notice.

Initially, Gaethje was slated to take on the surging City Kickboxing striking talent, Dan Hooker in a potential title-eliminator over the course of five rounds, before a hand fracture ruled the latter from proceedings in ‘Sin City.

And eventually landing on a rematch against Kazakh-born striker, Fiziev, perennial contender, Gaethje revealed a who’s who of talent at 155lbs turned down the chance to fight him on short notice at UFC 313.

“Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against and elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best live show on earth going down March 8th #UFC313.”

Justin Gaethje claims Charles Oliveira was “too heavy” to fight at UFC 313

And replying to two-fight rival, Poirier who denied he had actually turned down a trilogy rubber match as soon as next week, Gaethje revealed Sao Paulo finisher, Oliveira was a frontrunner to fight him at UFC 313 in an impromptu rematch, but weight issues led to the pairing’s shelving.

“I was just running back the crazy 48hrs I went through,” Justin Gaethje tweeted. “I was not trying to imply any of you guys would not fight me. Arman was too heavy, same with Charles (Oliveira). UFC obviously has plans for you at a later date so they said that’s a no-go.”

Initially headlining UFC 274, Oliveira was stripped of his undisputed lightweight crown due to a dubious weight miss, before going on to stop Gaethje with a stunning opening round rear-naked choke submission win in dominant fashion.