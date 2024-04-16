Ex-Champion Charles Oliveira releases statement after close UFC 300 defeat: ‘The lion is still hungry’

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is hungry to get back into the Octagon following his loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

Oliveira entered the fight as the underdog as the Brazilian was looking to earn a title shot and a rematch against Islam Makhachev. However, he dropped a split decision to Tsarukyan in a very close fight, as Charles Oliveira nearly had two submissions locked in.

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

Following the loss, Oliveira took to social media to reveal he’s still hungry to get back in there and work his way back to a title shot.

“The lion is still hungry,” Oliveira wrote.

Oliveira didn’t take much damage against Tsarukyan, so the hope is he can return relatively soon and return to the win column.

Charles Oliveira vows to come back stronger after UFC 300

Following Charles Oliveira’s loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, the Brazilian fell to 34-10 and one NC as a pro and 22-10 and one NC in the UFC.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

The loss was tough for Oliveira as it was a setback for him, but following the loss, he issued a statement vowing to come back stronger.

“Not every day is going to be a day of glory,” Oliveira said. “It was a hard fight today. We had the opportunity to submit or even knock him out but I couldn’t find myself [in the fight]. I’m fine. I got some stitches over my eye, I’m a bit swollen, but I’m fine. I’ve cried, it’s part [of the game]. Nothing changes.

“Now it’s time to just go back home and stay with my family, dedicate and train again and hope that you will continue to cheer for me because everything I’m going through in life now is wonderful. Thank you, thank you, thank you. What I can promise is that I will come back stronger,” he continued. “It’s the game, there’s not much to be done. I had a wonderful camp, a wonderful weight cut this week, but that’s it. Today wasn’t the day. It wasn’t meant to be. Thank you. I’m fine, and I’ll come back better.”

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

With the loss at UFC 300, Oliveira fell one spot in the rankings as he is now ranked No. 2 at lightweight.