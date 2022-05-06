Charles Oliveira Speaks For The First Time Since Being Stripped Of His Title

Charles Oliveira has issued his first statement since he was stripped earlier today of his lightweight championship.

‘Do Bronx’ unfortunately missed weight by a half pound today and was confused by it. He even tweeted out last night that he was at the championship weight, but unfortunately he missed weight and will no longer be the lightweight champion no matter what the outcome of tomorrow is. Justin Gaethje is currently the only one that could walk out of the cage as the lightweight champion. The UFC had issued their own statement claiming that if Oliveira does win, he will be the number one contender for the belt still and have a chance to win it back.

Per the UFC, "If Charles Oliveira wins, he will be the No. 1 contender for the vacant Lightweight Championship and will fight the next challenger for the undisputed title belt at a time and place to be determined." #UFC274 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) May 6, 2022

There has been chatter on Twitter from fighters that the scales may have been off in the back and there was a possibility that Oliveira had weighed in correctly there, but not on the traditional scale.

Charles Oliveira posted on his Instagram that he is still the big dog in the lightweight division.

“The champion has a name his name is Charles Oliveira let’s go with everything Brazilian nation God is God he never abandoned me and it won’t be now that he goes I am the CHOSEN THE ILLUMINATED” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com) Oliveira posted on his Instagram

Oliveira was slated to make his second title defense, but unfortunately will only be fighting to become the number one contender once again. Oliveira is now the first champion to ever be stripped due to the fact that he missed weight before a fight. It is an unfortunate event, as Oliveira has come so far to become the lightweight champion. He had the most fights in the UFC before fighting for a championship belt.

How do you feel about Charles Oliveira being stripped of his title?

