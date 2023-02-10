Coach claims language barrier prevented UFC from booking Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira season of TUF

Chute Boxe head coach, Diego Lima has claimed the UFC had shown interest in booking a season of The Ultimate Fighter between his student, Charles Oliveira, and former duel-weight Octagon titleholder, Conor McGregor this year, however, explained how the language barrier prevented the matchup being made.

Oliveira, the current #1 ranked lightweight contender and former undisputed division champion, has been sidelined since UFC 280 back in October of last year, suffering a second round arm-triangle submission loss to Islam Makhachev in their vacant title fight.

As for McGregor, the 34-year-old former undisputed featherweight and lightweight best has yet to make his comeback since fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a UFC 264 trilogy rubber match against common-foe, Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Earlier this month, UFC president, Dana White confirmed, however, how McGregor would make his Octagon return later this year as part of The Ultimate Fighter 31 – coaching opposite soon-to-be common-opposition, the current #5 ranked challenger, Michael Chandler.

While an official venue or location, as well as a date for McGregor’s return against Missouri veteran, Chandler has yet to be determined by the promotion, a September pay-per-view clash has been floated according to multiple reports.

Charles Oliveira was explored as a potential opposing coach for Conor McGregor in his TUF return

However, prior to the finalization of McGregor’s return on The Ultimate Fighter against Chandler, the above-mentioned, Lima confirmed how Charles Oliveira was touted as a potential coach against the Dubliner, however, the language barrier for the Portuguese speaker prevented such a clash – at least on reality television.

“If Charles (Oliveira) knew English, the UFC would have liked to make The Ultimate Fighter between him and Conor McGregor,” Diego Lima told Eurosport reporter, Alvaro Colmenero.”

Seeing his 12-fight winning spree snapped in his submission loss to Makhachev, Charles Oliveira’s most recent win came in the form of a non-title defense submission win of his own over Justin Gaethje last May, which followed a standing rear-naked choke win over the previously mentioned, Poirier, and a 2021 title win knockout over Chandler.