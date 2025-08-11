Charles Oliveira confirms interest in huge Max Holloway rematch after 10 years

UFC star Charles Oliveira has confirmed that he’d be interested in a rematch with Max Holloway, 10 years on from their first meeting.

One thing we know to be true is that Charles Oliveira is a huge fan favorite in mixed martial arts. He has achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his career but after suffering a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, many wondered what would be next for ‘Do Bronx. Just a few days ago, it was announced that he’ll be getting right back to work by battling Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Rio.

Regardless of whether you love him or you don’t, there’s no denying that Charles Oliveira is an absolute warrior. Someone else who falls into that category is Max Holloway, who faced off with Charles when both were at a much earlier stage in their respective careers.

In a recent interview with Thunderpick, Charles Oliveira made it clear that he plans on running it back with ‘Blessed’ one day.

Charles Oliveira wants Max Holloway rematch

“Man, I think everyone wants to see that fight,” Oliveira told Thunderpick of Holloway. “It’s definitely going to happen at some point. Whatever people say doesn’t really matter to me.

“Everybody knows I was injured. I spent two days in the hospital, why would I do that for nothing? That’s just part of the game. He’s a great fighter. He’s the BMF champ. So why not make it happen later on? For now, let’s stay focused on this fight, and then we’ll see.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Oliveira is heading towards the latter stages of his run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and in the time that he’s got left, it’d be great to see him in some really fun fights – and this would certainly qualify.