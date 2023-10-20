Charles Oliveira eyes Conor McGregor clash in return after UFC 294 withdrawal: ‘It’s a fight everyone wants’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has claimed everyone is interested in him fighting former two-division titleholder, Conor McGregor – as he plans a route back to competition following his withdrawal from UFC 294 this weekend.

Oliveira, the current number one ranked lightweight contender and former divisional champion, was slated to return to the Octagon at UFC 294 this weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE, taking on arch-rvial and incumbent lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a title re-run.

However, just 10 day’s out from his scheduled rematch with the Russian, Sao Paulo finishing ace, Oliveira was forced to withdraw from the event’s headliner, after he suffered a sizeable laceration above his right eyebrow ahead of the bout, in the final sparring session of his camp for UFC 294.

Charles Oliveira open to return fight with Conor McGregor

And told he has no chance of fighting Makhachev again by his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, Oliveira, who is still aiming for a rematch with the Russian, or replacement challenger, Alexander Volkanovski, also weighed up a clash with Dublin striking veteran, McGregor in his comeback to the sport.

Alexander Volkanovski is asked if he has a message for Charles Oliveira 😂 pic.twitter.com/z8SwfkAEtx — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) October 18, 2023

“It’s not that it doesn’t make sense, I’m a UFC employee,” Charles Oliveira told MMA Fighting. “Whoever they say, we’ll make it happen. But I’m the number one contender, and I beat everybody else below me. The Conor (McGregor) fight is a fight that I’ve been asking for a long time. And I never lied, I was the only one being real about fighting Conor.”



“Charles Oliveira against Conor McGregor, money fight,” Charles Oliveira explained. “It’s a fight that will give us a lot of money. Conor sells, Charles also sells. It’s a fight that everyone wants. The only one we don’t know if [he] wants this fight is Conor because I’ve said it a thousand times, 170 (pounds), 185 (pounds), 155 (pounds), I don’t know, choose the weight. Say where and I’ll be there. Just send the contract and we’ll sign it. That’s the fight. Title fight? I’m waiting. UFC makes the call. I deserve it. I’m waiting right here, next to the people that really love me. I’m waiting for my moment.”

