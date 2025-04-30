Charles Oliveira’s coach thinks Islam Makhachev needs to vacate belt if he moves up to welterweight

Charles Oliveira‘s coach and manager Diego Lima has given his thoughts on what Islam Makhachev should do if he moves up to the welterweight division.

As we know, Charles Oliveira is one of the best lightweights in the division right now – and one of the most accomplished of all time in the UFC. The Brazilian’s journey in mixed martial arts has been pretty remarkable to watch unfold, especially during his stint as champion.

Of course, the reign of Charles Oliveira came to an abrupt end when he was beaten and finished by Islam Makhachev. Ever since then, there’s been talk of a rematch between the two – and right now, it’s still a feasible possibility.

However, Makhachev continues to tease a move up to welterweight in order to try and become a two-division world champion. In a recent interview, Charles Oliveira’s aforementioned coach Diego Lima gave his thoughts on that potential scenario.

Charles Oliveira’s manager shares view on Islam Makhachev

“If Makhachev goes up? Then he loses the belt,” Lima told MMA Fighting. “It’s like [Ilia] Topuria. I think the UFC will ask him to choose. If he says ‘I’ll fight’ [at 170], then they have to create an interim. I can’t put a whole division on hold. Personally, I think it’s absurd to hold an entire division.”

“When an athlete goes up, he has to either drop his belt or create an interim. When a fighter starts to take too long thinking what he will do, then it’s time to create an interim. The division must move. Fighters fight a lot to get to the belt, and when they get there, they want to sit on the belt. It shouldn’t be like that, man.”

Things are about to get really interesting in the lightweight division.