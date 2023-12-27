coach confirms UFC return of Charles Oliveira amid links to Arman Tsarukyan fight: ‘The champ is back’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira is “back” according to his coach, Jorge Patino Macaco, amid recent rumblings of a title-eliminator clash with surging Armenian contender, Arman Tsarukyan early next yea.r

Oliveira, the current number one ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined since he co-headlined UFC 289 back in June of this year, stopping the winning streak of recent main event feature, Beneil Dariush with a stunning opening round ground strikes TKO win.

And booked to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 294 back in October of this year, Oliveira was forced to withdraw from a championship rematch with Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi, UAE – after suffering a nasty laceration over his right eyebrow ahead of the scheduled title re-run.

As for Tsarukyan, the Armenian contender is in the midst of an impressive three-fight winning run, most recently stopping common-foe, Dariush with a blistering first round KO at the beginning of this month at UFC Austin.

And calling for a title-eliminator with Sao Paulo finishing ace, Oliveira if he misses out on a title fight rematch with prior Octagon rival, Makhachev, Tsarukyan and the Brazilian appear to both have news regarding their next fight on the horizon.

Charles Oliveira’s UFC return confirmed by coach

Posting on his official Instagram Stories, the above-mentioned Patino Macaco shared an image of Oliveira – with the caption, “The Champ is back @charlesdobronx.”

potentially Arman Vs Charles soon?????

As for Tsarukyan – who clinched the number four rank in the division with his knockout win over Dariush, the Armenian posted “Big news is coming” on his official Instagram account.

