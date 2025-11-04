Charles Oliveira Calls Out Max Holloway for BMF Title Clash

Charles Oliveira wants a crack at Max Holloway’s BMF title.

Following his return to the win column against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio last month, the former lightweight world champion called out Holloway, suggesting the two fan favorites collide with the promotion’s bragging-rights belt on the line.

“Hey Hunter [Campbell], Charles Oliveira versus Max Holloway, BMF. Let’s make that happen,” Oliveira said during his post-fight interview.



Do Bronx reiterated his desire to fight Holloway for the BMF belt while attending APFC 20 in Milwaukee, suggesting that a win over ‘Blessed’ would earn him another shot at the 155-pound crown.

“I think I’ll have the opportunity to fight for the BMF title now, and if I get past Max, I think I’ll be the next title challenger again,” Oliveira said..

Max Holloway all in on Charles Oliveira rematch

Getting wind of Oliveira’s challenge, Holloway was 100% on board with the proposed BMF clash.

“That’s the fight I want. That’s a fight a lot of people want to see,” Holloway told Uncrowned. “We have history. There’s not too many people right now that people are considering BMFs. But on that very short list, Charles Oliveira is one of them. “So you tell me that I get to go out there and defend the BMF title again against a man who’s very respected, who I have history with? And [whenever] they talk about our [first] fight or he talks about it, [he blames] an injury or whatever, so let’s go figure it out.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time Holloway and Oliveira squared off on MMA’s biggest stage. ‘Blessed’ scored a first-round TKO over ‘Do Bronx’ back in August 2015 after the Brazilian suffered an injury 99 seconds into the scrap.

More than a decade later, is it finally time for the former featherweight and lightweight kings to run it back?