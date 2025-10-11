Charles Oliveira Submits Mateusz Gamrot – UFC Rio Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Charles Oliveira scored his 17th career submission inside the Octagon in the UFC Rio headliner on Saturday night.

Oliveira came out swinging early, connecting with a one-two. That prompted Gamrot to shoot for a takedown, dragging ‘Do Bronx’ to the mat with ease. With his back to the mat, Oliveira immediately went to work fishing for submissions.

Oliveira nearly locked in an omopata, prompting Gamrot to scramble and give up his back. Oliveira attempted to lock in a rear-naked choke, but Gamrot did a good job of defending throughout the remainder of the first round.

Oliveira scored his own takedown in the second, putting Gamrot on the mat two minutes into the round. ‘Do Bronx’ quickly took Gamrot’s back, assuming the same position he finished the first in. But this time, Gamrot would not escape the stanza.

Unable to cinch in an RNC, Olivera locked his arm over Gamrot’s chin and cranked, forcing the Pole to tap out.

Official Result: Charles Oliveira def. Mateusz Gamrot via submission (neck crank) at 2:48 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio:

