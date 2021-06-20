One-time UFC featherweight title challenger, Chan Sung Jung is back on the winner’s track for the first time since October — taking home a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige in the main event of UFC Vegas 29.

Some good work from Ige with his hands early, however, Jung manages to fall into a double leg takedown and land Ige on his back with just over two minutes remaining in the first frame. Good scramble from Ige sees him explode back to his feet. Ige winning those early striking exchanges with his angles and entries.

Some early power from Jung in the second results in a brief knockout for the Pohang native, however, Ige once again sets up those traps with his movement and footwork, as Jung looks to counter with precise power strikes. Clash of heads results in a laceration on the left eyelid of Jung, who takes that second round, 10-9.

Another round in the books for Jung who manages to take Ige down off a guillotine attempt, taking the Hawaiin’s back for the majority of the latter half of the round on route to another frame victory. 10-9 Jung.

Akin to the first, a very, very close fourth round with Ige taking the lion share of the striking exchanges on the feet, while Jung managed to force the Hawaii native to his back again before the final minute, maybe just stealing the frame.

Stealing the fifth round once again, Jung managed to take Ige’s back and control for the majority of the frame, despite some dicey scenarios earlier on the feet. Jung is back to the winner’s enclosure and back on the championship path.

Check out the highlights from Jung’s unanimous decision victory below.