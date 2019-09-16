Chan Sung Jung Responds To Brian Ortega: ‘If You Want, Anywhere’

Spread the word!













The beef continues to build up between “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega.

Both featherweights have been taking shots at one another through the media in the past several weeks. A fight was expected to take place at the UFC’s Mexico City event, however, those plans fell through. Now, Ortega is still hoping to land a bout with Jung. As Helen Yee reports, Ortega hopes to square off with Jung at the UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) inside Madison Square Garden, or UFC 243 in Las Vegas.

Jung has offered up a response to those hopes in a recent Instagram post. The former 145-pound title challenger sounds like he’s down to scrap with the jiu-jitsu ace any time, anywhere.

The matchup makes sense for both men at this point in time. Ortega comes off of a failed title bid against Max Holloway in December, where he took quite the beating against the Hawaiian striker, showing a tremendous amount of heart in the process. It was the first loss of his professional career. As for Jung, he bounced back from a nasty knockout loss to Yair Rodriguez by finishing Renato Moicano earlier this summer.

What do you make of all the back-and-forth between Jung and Ortega as of late?