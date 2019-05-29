Chael Sonnen vs. Lyoto Machida Won’t Headline Bellator 222

Spread the word!













It turns out that Chael Sonnen vs. Lyoto Machida will not serve as the main event of Bellator’s return to Madison Square Garden. Instead, Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie will be featured as the new main event for Bellator 222.

Chael Sonnen vs. Lyoto Machida Changes

There were many fans who thought that Machida and Sonnen would headline due to them being bigger names. It’s an interesting move due to the fact that all of the promotion for the show has been for these two fighters. The news was reported by MMA Junkie. Chael Sonnen vs. Lyoto Machida will be the co-main event.

MacDonald and Gracie are in a more important fight as it will serve as the welterweight grand prix semifinal fight. The winner is expected to face Douglas Lima in the grand finale.

Gracie advanced to the semi-finals with a fourth-round submission win over Ed Ruth at Bellator 213. The BJJ specialist made his MMA debut in 2013 where he has picked up a pro-MMA record of 9-0.

The Bellator welterweight champion went to a majority draw with Jon Fitch in a welterweight grand prix bout as part of the ongoing tournament at Bellator 220. This marked his latest bout.

Bellator 222 is set to take place on June 14, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The preliminary card will air online at 7:30 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 PM EST. Here is the updated card for the show:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie – for welterweight title; welterweight grand prix semifinal

Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen

Champ Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi – for bantamweight title

Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey

Adam Borics vs. Aaron Pico

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 7:30 p.m. ET)