Tyron Woodley is being considered as a potential opponent for Oscar De La Hoya.

De La Hoya recently announced the news last week that he would be returning to boxing action for the first time since 2008. And as per Chael Sonnen, Woodley could be his return opponent.

He did add, however, that it was purely speculative based on a source he had.

“I’m not convinced that we have seen the last of Tyron Woodley, and I had a text message, now this is silly, this is speculative, but I’m in the moment,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel (via Middle Easy). “I had a text message from not the world’s worst source, telling me that Tyron Woodley is going to be considered for the first boxing opponent against Oscar De La Hoya.

“I don’t know how big I am on this idea, or if I’m going to regret that I even brought this and mentioned it to you guys. I’m just sharing with you that I am not convinced Tyron Woodley is done competing.”

One might think that would be beneath Woodley but given the events of this past weekend, who knows?

Woodley suffered a first-round submission defeat to Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC 260. It put him on a four-fight losing streak with UFC president Dana White hinting that he might not have a future with the promotion any longer.

One would imagine a fight with De La Hoya would be lucrative at the very least. Then again, there’s always Bellator.

What do you make of this news?