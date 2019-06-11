Chael Sonnen Reflects On Wild Offer From WWE In 2012

Spread the word!













Chael Sonnen recently reflected on an interesting situation while doing promotion for his next fight under the Bellator MMA banner.

The former UFC and Bellator title contender spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Monday where he told a story about an offer from WWE. “The Bad Guy” claims the professional wrestling juggernaut reached out to him in 2012.

According to Sonnen, WWE offered him $5 million to show up on WWE Monday Night Raw with the UFC middleweight title, or $1 million to no-show his rematch against former 185-pound king Anderson Silva at the UFC 148 pay-per-view (PPV) event. Sonnen didn’t accept the deal, but when he asked as to why WWE would want him to do this, he was told, “to stick it up Dana White’s a**.” Sonnen then claimed he never told the UFC President about the offer.

Sonnen is slated to take part in an upcoming light heavyweight showdown against former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in the co-headliner of the Bellator 222 event. Bellator 222 is set to take place on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The preliminary card will air online at 6:30 p.m. EST, while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie in a Welterweight Grand Prix Semifinal title bout will headline the event.