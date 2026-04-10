Chael Sonnen Rage-Baits UFC 327, Slams Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg as Wrong Fight: : “Let me shoot on the son of a bi*ch”

Chael Sonnen has gone all out on the UFC 327 main event. This weekend, in the UFC 327 headliner, Jiri Prochazka will lock horns with Carlos Ulberg, and the vacant light heavyweight strap will be up for grabs.



The promotion set up this matchup after two-time 205-pound titleholder Alex Pereira vacated the title and moved up to 265 pounds in pursuit of three-division glory.



Prochazka, the No. 2-ranked light heavyweight contender, is riding a two-fight win streak and has knocked out Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. in his last two bouts.



Meanwhile, Ulberg, the No. 3-ranked contender, is riding a 9-fight UFC win streak and boasts wins over Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz, among others.

A clash between two top contenders for the light heavyweight title makes perfect sense, but Chael Sonnen sees it differently.

Chael Sonnen blasts UFC 327 main event

According to the UFC Hall of Famer, ‘two wrong guys are fighting for the world title.’ During a recent video on his channel, Sonnen opined that Khalil Rountree Jr., Jamahal Hill, or Magomed Ankalaev should have received the golden ticket instead of Ulberg or Prochazka. He said:

“I’ve got no idea why Jiri Prochazka is fighting Ulberg other than Alex Pereira left. I have no idea why we have a world title fight at 205 pounds that does not involve the most exciting 205-pounder, Rountree, the most compelling 205-pounder, Jamahal, or the most decorated 205-pounder, Ankalaev.”

“The storyline on this fight is so poor… Neither guy is the right guy. We have got two wrong guys… I’m well aware that I could get on the scale and go whip both of these guys’ a*s. That’s not the point. I’m not going to. I’m going to be on the outside calling the fight.”

He went all out on the UFC 327 main event, adding:

“I can’t put lipstick on this pig!… But sometimes… You gotta shoot on the son of a bi*ch. That’s the way you handle this. Let me shoot on the son of a bi*ch. Not only do we have the wrong guy in this fight, we have two wrong guys! Where is Ankalaev?”

Check out Chael Sonnen’s comments below:

Chael Sonnen blasts UFC 328: "Not only do we have the wrong guy, we have two wrong guys!" — Where is Magomed Ankalaev? 👀🔥



"I’ve got no idea why Jiri Procházka is fighting Ulberg other than Alex Pereira left. I have no idea why we have a world title fight at 205 pounds that… pic.twitter.com/rOX3oca1yA — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 9, 2026

All three fighters, Chael Sonnen, named deserving contenders for the light heavyweight title at UFC 327, are coming off losses and have yet to bounce back. Khalil Rountree Jr. suffered a TKO defeat to Jiri Prochazka, while Jamahal Hill is currently on a three-fight losing skid, with his last win dating back to 2023. Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev was dethroned by Alex Pereira last year in their rematch.