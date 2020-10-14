Khabib Nurmagomedov is willing to view Michael Chandler as the number one contender in the lightweight division if he faces and defeats Islam Makhachev. That’s according to Chael Sonnen who revealed Nurmagomedov called him to relay that particular message.

Nurmagomedov has been campaigning for Makhachev to get a new opponent at UFC 254 on October 24 ever since the latter’s initial opponent in Rafael dos Anjos tested positive for COVID-19.

One option is Chandler who is currently serving as the official backup for Nurmagomedov’s lightweight title unification bout against Justin Gaethje in the main event. It would make sense for Chandler as well as should he not be needed at UFC 254, he will no longer be the number one contender after the event.

However, that seemingly won’t be the case according to Nurmagomedov if Chandler comes out on top against Makhachev.

“I got a phone call from Khabib,” Sonnen said in a recent video. “He’s never called me before. … He said, ‘there’s nobody I’m closer to than Islam. I’m telling you right now — if Michael Chandler beats Islam, I will view Michael Chandler the number one contender. I want you to get the message out.'”

Unfortunately, it looks like it might be too late as the full UFC 254 card was recently released and it doesn’t feature Makhachev. Then again, things could easily change in an instant in the fight game — especially if Chandler receives the message.

You can watch the full video below:

What do you make of Nurmagomedov’s claim?