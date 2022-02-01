Chael Sonnen is excited just as much as anyone for Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC octagon, but not without more questions than answers.

McGregor is targeting a return later this year as his recovery from leg surgery comes to a close. He suffered a horrific leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor has remained active on social media as he plans his return to competition. It’s unclear who he’ll face, but there have been a plethora of potential opponents who have made their voices heard.

But Sonnen says McGregor’s return is still a bit of a question mark, regarding who he’ll face and at what weight he’ll face them. He explained his thoughts during a recent segment on his YouTube podcast.

Chael Sonnen Talks Potential Conor McGregor Fights With Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier

“Nate Diaz’s last fight, you’ve got something special that deserves to be done just right,” Sonnen said of McGregor’s options. “Poirier vs Conor works, I understand that but part four is a little weird. Particularly when two and three didn’t have a single round won by Conor. It was very uncompetitive.”

“Does Conor have the same pursuit of getting back to a world championship? If that answer is yes he has to pick a division. Is he planning on stopping by 170? Is he planning on going back to 155? It just depends on the day that you talk to him.”

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has expressed interest in a fight with McGregor in 2022, but he’s slated to face Justin Gaethje next at UFC 274. Oliveira defended the belt against Poirier at UFC 269.

McGregor recently admitted that he plans to give up drinking during his upcoming training camp, and he’s hoping to reclaim the magic that made him a UFC superstar.

Who do you want to see Conor McGregor fight in his return?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.