Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is allegedly doing everything he can to be in the best shape possible ahead of his UFC return.

McGregor is working towards a comeback sometime later this year, and UFC president Dana White recently teased a return for the Irishman as soon as this summer. He’s been recovering from the leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Many have wondered whether or not McGregor would opt to fight again with his wealth and other assets. But, judging by his social media posts and back-and-forths with his rivals, he seems motivated to face the best MMA talent.

During a recent Instagram post, McGregor reached out to his fans around the world and sent a message to those who believe he’s done competing.

Conor McGregor Says He’ll Quit Drinking Soon Ahead Of Fight Camp

“Sitting in actual awe at present. Can’t quite describe it,” McGregor said. “Last week, Saturday, the first day Ireland became free from restriction, and also coincidentally the anniversary of the late Arthur Guinness, @forgedirishstout outsold Guinness on premise for the first time. And everyday since! [Forged Irish Stout] is now the clear leader in Stout sales for us! All of us in this industry know, for a Stout to do this is just unprecedented! Incredible! The fact it happened for the first time on that day in particular, I feel it a sign that I am on the right path here with all of this! Onwards and upwards we go!

“For my fighting fans, I want to say I know I am enjoying myself with my liquid, but very soon I will be immersing myself in full training again with complete abstention from my wonderful creations of Spirit and Ale. Just 5 more minutes Ma.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

It’s unclear who McGregor will face in his return to the Octagon, but a few fighters have thrown their names into the conversation. Michael Chandler, Poirier, and Nate Diaz are just a few of the names who have teased a McGregor fight in 2022.

McGregor hasn’t won consecutive fights since 2016. His lone victory since then came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Who do you want to see Conor McGregor fight in his UFC return?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.