Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw Headlines UFC On ESPN+ 1

The UFC’s early 2019 schedule has already seen some significant shakeup. Now, UFC on ESPN+1 features a high-profile title fight.

News arrived from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani tonight that the flyweight super fight between Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw originally slated for January 26’s UFC 233 has been moved up a week:

Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw for the UFC flyweight title is the new UFC Brooklyn main event on Jan. 19, per multiple sources. The fight has been moved from UFC 233 to the ESPN+ debut. No word just yet on what will headline 233 on Jan. 26. Work in progress. Story coming to @espn. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 6, 2018

Cejudo vs. Dillashaw was scheduled for UFC 233’s co-main event slot from Anaheim, California the week after UFC on ESPN+ 1. But when the Brooklyn card was left without a headliner, the promotion decided to move the 125-pound title fight across America to New York.

The fight is possibly the last 125-pound title fight in UFC history. The expectation is that the division will be cut due to longtime former champion Demetrious Johnson leaving for ONE Championship.

The card will be the promotional debut on streaming service ESPN+. It recently gained some controversy. The event features the debut of controversial heavyweight Greg Hardy on the same card as domestic violence victim Rachael Ostovich.

There was apparently some more confusion about the events. Helwani said the UFC offered Tyron Woodley his bout with Colby Covington for UFC 233, but he was still recovering from hand surgery. So they offered Kamaru Usman the co-main against Covington at UFC on ESPN+1. Usman accepted and they’re waiting on Covington:

UFC wanted to book Woodley vs. Covington for UFC 233 on 1/26, however, Woodley is recovering from hand surgery. So they offered Usman vs Covington as the co-main for Brooklyn. Usman has accepted, but I’m told Covington’s preference is to wait for Woodley. Developing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 6, 2018

So the UFC’s early year schedule is very much still in motion. Even though UFC on ESPN+1 and UFC 233 are on opposite ends of the country, they may still be sharing fights until the lineups are finally resolved.

Stay tuned.