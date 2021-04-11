Cat Zinano is targeting Bellator women’s featherweight gold next.

The former UFC title challenger went 2-0 with her new promotion following a first-round armbar win over Olivia Parker at Bellator 256 on Friday night.

It was notably her first submission win in nearly nine years as “Alpha” was pleased to go back to her roots.

“This is a very sweet win. To get a finish, I’ve always loved that thrill of the quit,” Zingano said (via MMA Junkie). “So it was really good to get a finish. It’s been a minute. So I’m really happy to have that. I feel good.”

As for what’s next?

Zingano is looking ahead to the upcoming featherweight title fight between current champion Cris Cyborg and Leslie Smith which takes place May 21 at Bellator 259. And she wants to fight the winner.

“I think I’ve done enough over time to get a shot at the winner,” Zingano said. “With this performance, who knows? I know that I’m a lot more experienced coming into this fight. … I’ve almost locked horns with all of these girls at a certain point. It’ll be beautiful that it gets to happen over here.

“All of these girls are a tough test. Really, the fighter I’m fighting out there is always me. It’s always how I’m going to show up. I have what it takes to beat all of these girls, but it comes down to preparation, it comes down to mindset, and just being my best self that night.”

Do you think a title shot is next for Zingano? If not, who should she face next?