Report – Casey O’Neill returns from injury, meets Jennifer Maia at UFC 286 on March 18.

Undefeated UFC flyweight prospect, Casey O’Neill is set for her first Octagon outing in over a year after suffering a debilitating leg injury, as she books a UFC 286 return at The O2 Arena on March 18. against one-time flyweight title challenger, Jennifer Maia.

O’Neill, the current #11 ranked flyweight contender, has yet to return to active competition since February of last year, where she retired the veteran contender, Roxanne Modafferi in a unanimous decision effort at UFC 271.

Suffering a brutal ACL tear ahead of a scheduled July return last year, Casey O’Neill, who boasts an undefeated 9-0 professional record was booked to fight former title challenger, Jessica Eye, however, was forced to withdraw from the fight due to injury.

And according to an initial report from Dama de Ferro MMA on Twitter, Casey O’Neill and Jennifer Maia are expected to clash at UFC 286 in London, however, official contracts are yet to be signed by the pair.

No dia 18 de março, @jennimaiaufc (20-9-1) vai enfrentar @kingcaseymma (9-0) pela categoria peso mosca no #ufc286, em Londres pic.twitter.com/qP1KATZuzq — Dama de Ferro MMA (@damadeferromma) January 3, 2023

Scottish-born Australian contender, O’Neill, who plys her trade at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, debuted in the UFC back in February 2021, defeating Shana Dobson in a second round TKO win.

Casey O’Neill has been touted as a potential top-contender at flyweight

Returning to the Octagon in June of that year, O’Neill submitted Lara Procopio, before then finishing Antonina Shevchenko – the elder sister of division champion, Valentina Shevchenko with strikes.

For Curitiba veteran, Maia, the former Invicta FC flyweight champion boasts a 2-2 record since her title challenge loss to Shevchenko three years ago.

In the time since, Maia defeated both Jessica Eye, and most recently, Maryna Moroz, snapping a run of back-to-back defeats against both Katlyn Chookagian, and Manon Fiorot. Maia currently holds the #8 rank in the official UFC flyweight pile.

UFC 286 takes place on March 18. from The O2 Arena in London, England – with an official headlining bout yet to be determined by the organization.