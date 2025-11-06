Former UFC fighter Casey Kenney sentenced to six months in jail over domestic violence charge

Disgraced former UFC fighter Casey Kenney has been sentenced to six months in jail over a domestic violence charge.

In summer 2024, it was reported that Casey Kenney had been arrested on several charges, with word eventually coming through that this involved several alleged instances of domestic violence. Kenney, who last fought for the Ultimate Fighting Championship back in 2021 after losing two straight, was eventually sentenced last month.

During his time with the promotion, Casey Kenney fought a string of big names including the likes of Dominick Cruz and Merab Dvalishvili – both of whom were able to pick up the win against him. While he quietly slipped out of the mixed martial arts limelight, he reappeared in the wake of these charges being made public last year.

In the following report from MMA Fighting, the consequences of Casey Kenney’s actions are revealed.

Ex-UFC fighter Casey Kenney sentenced to 6 months in jail after he was arrested back in 2024 on a multitude of charges related to domestic violence



He reported on Oct. 30 to begin his sentence



DETAILS: https://t.co/qd1erH1WqX pic.twitter.com/IB56HI4BBk — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 5, 2025

Casey Kenney sentenced to six months in prison

The report indicates that the 34-year-old Kenny made a plea deal with prosecutors for an aggravated assault charge, a class six felony for domestic violence, following an initial set of charges that included a handful of assault charges, disorderly conduct and kidnapping.

His six-month sentence began on October 30th, and he will also be required to stay on probation for the next three years. In addition to that, Kenny will complete a substance abuse program and a domestic violence offender treatment program as part of his sentence.

Our thoughts go out to all of those who have been affected by this individual’s actions.