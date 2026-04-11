Paulo Costa Takes Azamat Murzakanov’s ‘O’ with Insane Head-Kick Knockout – UFC 327 Highlights

Paulo Costa delivered a spectacular return to the Octagon at UFC 327, defeating previously unbeaten standout Azamat Murzakanov in the third round.

Murzakanov came out looking to put pressure on Costa early, but ‘The Eraser’ lit up the Russian with a series of nasty inside leg kicks. Just past the halfway point of the first, Costa caught Murzakanov with an eye poke that brought a brief pause to the contest. Fortunately, Murzakanov was able to continue after a short break and an opportunity to wipe his eye.

Murzakanov continued to fight aggressively — a decision that would prove to be disastrous. As Murzakanov moved in, Costa appeared to catch him with a right hand that sent the Russian to the mat. Costa followed him to the canvas, landing a slicing elbow that busted Murzakanov open.

Murzakanov ultimately climbed his way back up, but by then, the damage was already done.

Costa appeared to slow down in the second round as Murzakanov began to turn up the heat and fight his way back into the bout. However, things would come crashing down for the Russian in the third after an attempt to block one of Costa’s head kicks seemingly injured Murzakanov’s arm.

That prompted Costa to unleash a series of head kicks. Before long, Costa broke the seal and put Murzakanov down for the count.

Official Result: Paulo Costa def. Azamat Murzakanov via KO (head kick) at 1:23 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa at UFC 327: