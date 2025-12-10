Carlos Prates reveals desired next opponent if he doesn’t get UFC title shot

UFC welterweight star Carlos Prates has revealed that he would be interested in fighting Jack Della Maddalena if he doesn’t get a world title shot next.

In the wake of his knockout win over Leon Edwards, Carlos Prates is sitting pretty in the welterweight division. He is widely considered to be one of the most exciting fighters at 170 pounds, and perhaps in the entirety of mixed martial arts. Of course, things are looking pretty stacked at welterweight right now, with nobody knowing for sure who is going to get the next shot at Islam Makhachev.

Regardless of whether or not he gets the opportunity, though, Carlos Prates is ready to keep going out there and proving himself. There are so many intriguing fights waiting for him to take advantage of, and given his growing star power, you would have to imagine many fans will be excited to tune in and see what he can do next.

During a fun feature with MMA Fighting recently, Carlos Prates spoke about the title picture and what he sees next for himself.

Carlos Prates is interested in Jack Della Maddalena fight

“I believe that if Kamaru Usman fights for the belt, I’ll need another fight,” Prates said. “If it’s not Kamaru, I think it will be me.”

“There’s what Makhachev wants, [he and Usman] have the same management,” Prates said. “Usman is already one of the greatest of all-time in the division — for me, the greatest. So whatever happens, it’s fine. I believe if I don’t get the title fight next, I’ll get one more fight then go.”

Prates proceeded to suggest that Jack Della Maddalena would be someone he has his eye on.

“We’re thinking April, a numbered card in Las Vegas,” Prates said of “a good date” for his clash with Della Maddalena. “He just lost the belt, so we’d beat him and for sure go straight to the title. That’s what we want. … By mid-next year, we’re there [for the belt].”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Get ready, fight fans, because Prates is ready to go to the next level.