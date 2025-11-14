Carlos Prates Chooses Craig Jones Over Khabib Nurmagomedov as a Coach: “He’s gonna let me Party and smoke”

UFC sensation Carlos Prates has explained why he would rather have Craig Jones as his coach ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It’s safe to say that Carlos Prates is a pretty popular guy in the world of mixed martial arts. While he may not be in title contention right now, he’s an exciting guy who is always just one or two big wins away from getting a shot at the gold. In his most recent outing, he knocked Geoff Neal out cold, making a real statement in the wake of a defeat to Ian Machado Garry that could have easily become a win if he had a bit longer to work.

As we know, Carlos Prates enjoys drinking, he enjoys smoking, and he isn’t like your stereotypical athlete. He wants to live life by his own rules, and it’s hard not to enjoy watching the ride. With that being said, he faces an incredibly tough test tomorrow night in the form of a clash with Leon Edwards who, as we know, is a former UFC welterweight champion and one of the most accurate strikers in the entire welterweight division.

During a recent quickfire interview, Carlos Prates was asked whether he would prefer to have Craig Jones or Khabib Nurmagomedov as his coach.

Craig Jones Or Khabib | Who are you taking as your coach👇🔥 pic.twitter.com/9FIz3tCvly — Jon-Bernard Kairouz (@jonbernardk) November 13, 2025

I think Craig Jones, because he’s gonna let me go to the party and smoke. If I train with Khabib, I think he’s gonna break my video game, not gonna let me smoke, and not let me go to the party. Of course, it would be really nice to train with Khabib.”

Sure, he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but you can bet he will go out there and try to put on a show for the fans every single time.