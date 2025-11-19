“I’m the Easiest Fight for Islam” – Carlos Prates Drops Mysterious Callout to Islam Makhachev

Carlos Prates has called out newly minted UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. This past weekend at UFC 322, Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena in a dominant fashion and secured his second UFC title, to join the list of two-division UFC champions.

Prates also secured an impressive knockout win against former champion Leon Edwards at UFC 322 and also became the first man to knockout ‘Rocky.’

‘The Nightmare’ has previously expressed interest in fighting for the title and even wanted a face off with the winner of the UFC 322 headliner. Now, in a recent interview with Laerte Viana, he hascalled out Makhachev in a cryptic yet alluring manner:

I’m the easiest fight for Islam, because Kamaru Usman, he’s a bada*s. He’s already damn good at wrestling. I’m different, I get taken down the most. Come fight me, it will be easy for you.”

The Brazilian has had an impressive run in the UFC so far and boats wins over Neil Magny, Geoff Neal among others. His only loss came against Ian Machado Garry earlier this year.

Islam Makhachev lauds Carlos Prates

During the UFC 322 post fight presser, Islam Makhachev lauded Carlos Partes’ performance against Leon Edwards. Makhachev finds it astounding that Prates can smoke all day and eat Nutella cake during fight week and still do so well in the octgaon. The Dagestani champion said:

“I’m surprised how this guy who smoke all day beat the former champion… He is good. Crazy performace. FInished former champion and made it look easy.”

Makhachev has no problem facing Michael Morales or Prates next, but if given the option, he would want to take on the fabled Kamaru Usman:

“Today, the two did fight very well, [Michael] Morales and [Carlos] Prates, but I still think Kamaru [Usman] can beat them both… Kamaru is still dangerous and one of the best in this game. If you give me the choice and ask me who I want to fight, I will take Kamaru. But it’s not my job. Anyone, I will be ready.”

